Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is asking for Atlanta to mask up.



Bottoms hit Twitter on Thursday night, with a plea for residents to wear a mask after Georgia officials revealed the highest single-day number for coronavirus cases. The record number surpassed 8,500 new cases, rocketing past the 7,949 record that was announced on Christmas Eve.



“We’ve hit a record high # of COVID cases in GA,” Bottoms tweeted. “Hospitals are over capacity, w/ some waiting hours & days for admission into ICU. This not only impacts those w/ COVID, but all other conditions that may lead you to an ER. Health care workers are overwhelmed. PLEASE wear a mask.”



Despite the rising numbers, Atlanta and the entire state of Georgia has largely remained open, however, Mayor Bottoms pushed for the enforcing of occupancy limits before New Year’s Eve.

