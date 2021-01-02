On the first day of the year, Mike Will Made-It took to IG to thank God that he and Swae Lee were still alive following a near fatal car crash, but both walked away from the accident with minor bruises.

“2021 we turning lemons to lemonade all year. We could have been dead easily, but we made-it out with just a couple bruises. We here for a reason,” said Mike in his life-altering social media post.

Mike even posted pic of him on top and next to the wrecked vehicle, which hasn’t been confirmed if it was in a crash with another car or if the platinum producer wrecked the car by himself.

