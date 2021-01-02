Someone decided to send Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi a clear message to kick off the new year.

According to TMZ, Pelosi’s San Francisco home was vandalized on New Year’s Eve. Someone, or a group of people, decided to spraypaint “Cancel Rent!” and “We Want Everything” on her garage door. There was also a “$2K” spraypainted and crossed out on the garage door, referring to the $2,000 stimulus check Trump proposed, the House passed but was shot down by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Nancy Pelosi's house was vandalized with $2k crossed-out and "Cancel Rent! We want everything!" 👀 pic.twitter.com/gS7tSPJQ3x — Tamburlaine (@tamburlaine01) January 1, 2021

A pig’s head and fake blood were also put in front of her garage door as well.

Pelosi had faced backlash after it was announced the next round of stimulus checks would only be $600. Pelosi had said that even though she would have wanted the checks to be bigger, the $600 would be “significant” for families across the nation.

Speaker Pelosi on $600 direct payment checks: "I would like them to have been bigger, but they are significant." pic.twitter.com/9exu5KqYdY — The Recount (@therecount) December 21, 2020

Even Trump acknowledged that the $600 checks were insignificant and needed to be of a larger amount. He proposed a $2000 check and threatened to not sign the stimulus bill until the amount paid to Americans was larger. Even though the amount was not increased, he signed the bill anyway.

This past week, the House of Representatives voted to advance $2000 checks, but was quickly shot down by Mitch McConnell and the majority GOP senate.