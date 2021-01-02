Since the beginning of Nicki Minaj’s rap career, the Queen has let it be known multiple times that before bearing a child, she would need to be married first.

The Queens rapper has done just that. She married her husband on October 21st, 2019, and had their beautiful baby boy on September 30th. It wasn’t until today that Nicki has shared her baby boy with the world, in a heartfelt New Year message.

“PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama,” she began. “Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me.”

“Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time,” she added.

If You know Nicki Minaj then you know this Sagitarrius loves to give out hints when she is up to something. On December 30th, a fan tweeted the Queen asking her, “Does Papa Bear resemble You or Kenneth?”

“I’ll let You be the judge of that,” Nicki responded. So fans begin speculating that they would see the Prince sooner than later.

Another fan tweeted and asked the Queen, “Do you reference your son in any new lyrics, or maybe on the new album in any way?”

“If you know me then you know the answer to that question,” she responded. So..could a Nicki Minaj album with some bars about her son be in the works? Stay tuned.

Congratulations to Nicki Minaj on her beautiful Papa Bear.