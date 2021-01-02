You knew this was coming, fans asking Rihanna about her ninth studio album. Many fans believed we would get the album in 2020, especially after Rih tease some updates but still, no release. So what gives?



Rihanna hit IG with a message to her fans, “new year’s resolution: apply the pressure.” Rihanna was stunning as usual in the pictures and a fan snapped back “Resolution should be releasing the album” leading to the response “this comment is sooo 2019. grow up.” But she wasn’t done, Rihanna then told the fan “2021 energy.”

new year’s resolution:

apply the pressure pic.twitter.com/oK37YUN7EO — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 1, 2021