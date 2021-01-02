According to a confirmed report from USA Today, former All-Pro cornerback for the Chicago Bears Michael Richardson was arrested and charged in the murder of 47-year-old Ronald Like, who was shot and killed on December 29.

Richardson, a defensive back who helped the 1985 Bears bring a Super Bowl back to Chi-Town, has been charged with murder, misconduct involving weapons, and a felony warrant. Richardson is being held in the Maricopa County Jail without bond until his first hearing scheduled for January 7.

According to the report, the shooting was related to a drug deal gone bad. Richardson has had dozens of arrests following the end of his football career, with all being drug-related. In 2008 Richardson faced a 13-year sentence for possession of methamphetamine and crack cocaine.

