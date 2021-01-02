If LeBron James had to go to college before becoming an NBA pro, it would’ve been Ohio State. James is from Akron, Ohio, and a very proud Buckeyes fan.

As the Buckeyes were beating Clemson en route to a 49-28 win in the Sugar Bowl on Friday night, James said he was looking forward to hearing what Clemson’s head coach Dabo Swinney had to say about his Ohio State ranking.

I’m looking forward to seeing what Dabo answer is when they ask him if he still think @OhioStateFB is the 11th best team in the country. — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 2, 2021

Swinney said a few weeks back that Ohio State was ranked 11th in his final coaches’ poll rather than the 3rd overall competing for a national championship. Swinney argued that his ranking wasn’t a reflection of how good he felt Ohio State was, but rather a penalty for playing only six games. It appears that James and Buckeyes’ nation took those rankings seriously.

The Buckeyes will meet Alabama, which crushed Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl, on Jan. 11 in the College Football Playoff championship game.