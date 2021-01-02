Uncle Murda Says “Rap Up 2020” Will Be His Last

Uncle Murda may call it quits after 2020. He recently dropped his infamous yearly “Rap-up.” The track is something that many Hip-Hop heads look forward to every year.

F*ck 2020 I’m done

It’s a wrap here

I ain’t doing this sh*t no more

This is my last year

The annual song release is a recap of the most important, impactful, and sometimes hilarious moments throughout the year. Based on the number of unpredictable tragedies that occurred in 2020, you can imagine how it affected Uncle Murda when recording the song.

In a year filled with untimely deaths to the most beloved renowned figures, the Coronavirus pandemic, social unrest, and more, there was more than enough to recall in the “2020 Rap-Up.” He even touches on the losses he suffered during the pandemic year as well. Murda stamps his bars over soulful samples of Alicia Myer’s “I Want To Thank You,” and Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much.”

Uncle Murda states that he faced indecision with the release of this year’s annual offering.

2020 been a sad year

Wasn’t gonna even do this

But I figured y’all needed me

After everything that been going on

As far as Hip-Hop’s trials and triumphs, he touches on 6ix9ine’s short comeback, Rowdy Rebel’s release from prison, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Tory’s alleged Meg shooting, VERZUZ, and the remembering of late Uptown Records founder, Andre Harrell. He reminds listeners that Harrell’s legacy as an executive is expansive due to this mentorship of Diddy. This domino effect birth the legendary career of The Notorious B.I.G.

Uncle Murda ends the track by declaring the “Rap Up 2020” as his last one. Hopefully, Murda is speaking prematurely and we will get another Rap-Up for 2021. He began releasing annual “Rap Ups” back in 2014.