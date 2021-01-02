If you have been tuned into Yo Gotti then you had to hear the rapper confess his crush on Angela Simmons at least once. We’ll maybe the rapper has moved on from that as he is now dating Yaya, the woman who previously dated Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis prior.

A fan on social media thought to ask the “Rake It Up” rapper if his feelings for Angela are still there and Yaya was not here for the question.

“Happy New Year 2020. I’m looking forward to this year and many more with you,” Yaya captioned a picture of the two.

“I thought he had a crush on Angela,” wrote the fan.

“NOT NO MOE!!!” Yaya clapped back.

Gotti didn’t confirm that himself, but we can assume that the rapper has not been thinking about Angela as he has seemed to be having a good run last year. The rapper has lost almost 40 pounds, bought himself a new Rolls Royce, and is gearing up to release new music in 2021.