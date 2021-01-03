50 Cent ended the first season of Power Book II: Ghost this weekend and is looking toward introducing us to the backstory of his character Kanan. Introducing Power Book III, 50 picked up the mic and is joined by NLE Choppa and Rileyy Lanez for the new single “Part Of The Game.”



The new show is set to provide the details of the life of Kanan Stark and will star Joey Bada$$, Omar Epps, and Mekai Curtis. The series is set to launch this coming summer.



In the meantime, you can hear the new release below.