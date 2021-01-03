1n 2019, a shooting involving millennial star NBA Youngboy shortly before the Rolling Loud Festival claimed a man’s life and now federal authorities have decided to pick up the case.

According to a recent report, federal agents from Louisiana and Florida have started to investigate the case together, going to the crime scene where the shooting happened and even questioning some of the people who had knowledge of or involvement in the incident.

Even though no one has yet to be arrested in connection with the shooting, the incident claimed the life of a 43 year old man, while NBA Youngboy’s girlfriend at the time was injured by gunfire as well.

TheSource.com will update this story as more details develop.