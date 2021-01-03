Who ever thought that Snoop Dogg and Eminem would be beefing with each other, especially at this point in both of their careers.

Last year, Snoop made an appearance on The Breakfast Club where he explained why Eminem wasn’t on his top 10 rappers of all-time list. Eminem later took some shots at Snoop on the song “Zeus” off of his latest album Music To Be Murdered By – Side B.

When explaining his reasoning behind taking shots at the Long Beach MC, Em said that he wasn’t hurt by Snoop not putting him on his top 10 rappers list, but he felt like there was an unnecessary tone in the way Snoop delivered the comment.

“I think it was more about the tone he was using that caught me off guard,” Em explained. “Again, I could probably get past the tone and everything. But it was the last statement when he said ‘As far as music I could live without, I could live without that shit.’ Now you’re just being disrespectful.”

An Eminem fan page on IG reposted Em’s comments, and Snoop responded under the fan page’s post. “Pray I don’t answer that soft ass Shit,” he said.