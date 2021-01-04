Former owner of The Source Ray Benzino and rapper Joyner Lucas ended 2020 with beef on social media after Lucas clowned Benzino for allegedly proposing a VERZUZ battle via Instagram between the two.

A heated exchange on Twitter escalated very quickly after Lucas poked fun at the Boston rap vet’s proposed battle and laughed at Benzino’s Eminem diss on video. Benzino fired back at Lucas saying, “I will f**k u up u keep speaking my name. You got [one] warning p***y.” Benzino went on to question Lucas’ Roxbury roots, where Benzino is also a native.

