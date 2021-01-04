After the excitement behind Rowdy Rebel’s release from prison on December 15, many were left wondering when his co-defendant and GS9 crew member Bobby Shmurda would be released as well. According to a new report from NoJumper, the wait could be over.

According to several confirmed reports, Bobby Shmurda, whose real name is Ackquille Pollard, could be granted a conditional release date as early as February 23, 2021. Pollard’s parole hearing in September denied him his release, however, under a conditional release, Shmurda could be out as soon as next month.

Under these conditions, Shmurda would have provisions similar to parole which he would be expected maintain until his December 11, 2021 max out date.

The 26 year old Brooklyn rapper was originally sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to gang conspiracy, drug, and gun charges.