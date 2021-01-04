It is a New Year, meaning there is new Drake coming soon. Toronto’s golden child has everyone on the edge of their seats as they await the arrival of his 6th studio album, Certified Lover Boy, at least almost everyone. While fans received a project and some surprise features from Drake in 2020, nothing compares to a full-length album.

The OVO CEO recently took to his Instagram story to share his first message of 2021. It was written from his iPhone notes. The basis of the post is grounded on the principles of “self-work.”

“Can’t love someone more than they love themselves

Can’t respect someone more than they respect themselves

And def can’t want more for someone than they want for themselves

That’s all self work

Drake via IG Story: pic.twitter.com/fHzN6EBJLV — Drizzy Source (@DrizzySource) January 3, 2021

It is unclear whether the post was reaction to a specific occurrence, but we certainly appreciate the words of wisdom from Drizzy.