After his back and forth, on wax beef with Snoop Dogg, Eminem has found himself explaining the meaning of his “Zeus” track, which also contains an apology for Rihanna. The 48-year-old Mathers has now opened up more about himself to the critics and fans as he reveals what it was like trying to “relearn” how to rap again because of his acute drug addiction during the recording of his Relapse LP.

While apologizing for the jab taken at Rihanna and Chris Brown on “Things Get Worse”, EM also admits that he has “no recollection” of writing that verse.

“I said it, and I was wrong for saying that. It was f–king stupid. You know, a lot of times, especially with the ‘Relapse’ record, when I first started learning how to rap again, because of the drug situation that I went through and having to relearn a lot of things, that was one of those things that it was like, ‘Well, if it rhyme, say it.’”

Advertisement

Hear the entire Sirius interview below.