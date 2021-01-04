Gucci Mane is splurging his wealth on his wife to start the New Year.

Back in December, Gucci and his wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir welcomed their first child together. The long-time couple named their new-born baby boy, Ice Davis. The ATL legend penned a heartfelt to his wife on his Instagram upon the baby’s arrival.

“My wife just gave a 7 lb 1 oz baby boy his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you Mrs Davis he’s here!!!!!!, tweeted Gucci Mane.

My wife just gave me a 7lb 1oz baby boy named ICE DAVIS thank u 😘🏹 he is here!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/awRLR9fxqz — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) December 23, 2020

On Monday (Jan. 4) Ka’Oir took to her Instagram story to share her husband’s “push gift” to her.

“My husband just gave me $1M for my push present!! WTH”

We can tell @gucci1017 & @KeyshiaKaoir are gonna be where the money reside all 2021 💰🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/3bgRxESXGn — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) January 4, 2021

Both Gucci and his wife have children from previous relationships. The ATL rapper has a 12-year-old son, while Ka’Oir has two daughters and a son. The couple tied the knot back in 2017. Their wedding was documented by and aired on BET in the TV series, The Mane Event.