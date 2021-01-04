Gucci Mane is splurging his wealth on his wife to start the New Year.
Back in December, Gucci and his wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir welcomed their first child together. The long-time couple named their new-born baby boy, Ice Davis. The ATL legend penned a heartfelt to his wife on his Instagram upon the baby’s arrival.
“My wife just gave a 7 lb 1 oz baby boy his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you Mrs Davis he’s here!!!!!!, tweeted Gucci Mane.
On Monday (Jan. 4) Ka’Oir took to her Instagram story to share her husband’s “push gift” to her.
“My husband just gave me $1M for my push present!! WTH”
Both Gucci and his wife have children from previous relationships. The ATL rapper has a 12-year-old son, while Ka’Oir has two daughters and a son. The couple tied the knot back in 2017. Their wedding was documented by and aired on BET in the TV series, The Mane Event.