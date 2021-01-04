One thing about 50 Cent, if you beef with him, y’all are going to be forever!

His beef with Ja Rule stems from the early 2000s and is still alive today. In 2018, the Queens rapper claimed that he bought 200 tickets to Ja Rule’s show so that it can be empty.

“Such cap! King of cap! I got 10 stacks right now for anybody that can find footage of this foolery that this n—a is talking about. We live in a world where everything is on video. Come on man, stop with the foolery,” the “Mesmerized” rapper told Hip Hop DX in response to the three-year-old claim.

Unlike Jeezy and Gucci Mane, it doesn’t look like we’ll ever get the chance to see these notorious rivals go head-to-head for the culture on Verzuz TV. Ja is open to it but the media mogul has shut it down a few times. “Man listen, everybody don’t want the smoke. Everybody don’t want this smoke. I got heat. Let me tell you something, when I do my shows, I can rock. I’m telling you, it’s like an hour of straight hit records. No filler. All crab meat… All meat in that crab cake. It’s all meat.

Ja Rule added, “Listen, man, I love Verzuz, I love what it is, I love to see artists getting in there and doing the sh*t, but if I did one, if I did do a Verzuz, I would want my Verzuz to be fun.”

The iconic rapper went on to say that he’s too old for the petty feuds and doesn’t want to taint the culture of the Verzuz battles.

“That’s what Verzuz is supposed to be about — the celebration of music and the art, and the artistry. So, I would want my Verzuz to be fun, and filled with love in the room and sh*t, and that sort of thing. I’m too old to be in Verzuz beef, and to be in with my team of n*ggas, all my team of n*ggas, we’re like, ‘Come on, man’. I’m 44, dog. Just get a boxing ring and we get in there, and we do that. All this other funny nutty sh*t, we ain’t doing that, man.”