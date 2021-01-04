In an early start to Black Monday, the NFL’s annual firing of coaches, the New York Jets have let go of Adam Gase.



ESPN reports Gase was fired Sunday night after two lackluster seasons in the Big Apple, this one ending with a 2-14 record.



“While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization — especially in our leadership positions — it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction,” Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. “We knew there was a lot of work that needed to be done when Adam joined us in 2019. Our strong finish last year was encouraging, but unfortunately, we did not sustain that positive momentum or see the progress we all expected this season.



“To our fans, it is obvious we have not been good enough. We are committed to building a strong organization, on and off the field, and will continue to provide the necessary resources to field a team that you can be proud of.”

Jets fans, there is always next year.