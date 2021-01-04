Kodak Black attempted to get released from prison a bit earlier, however, that effort was denied. VladTV states Kodak Black’s attempt to release was denied by federal prosecutors.



“(Kodak Black) has not presented ‘extraordinary and compelling reasons’ supporting his request for release,” assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce O. Brown wrote. “Stated more correction, (Kodak Black) has not presented ANY reason supporting his request for release. He merely states he is not an evil person and promises to participate in community-based programs aimed at helping the ‘younger generation.’ That simply is inadequate pursuant to the statute.”



Black is in prison serving a 46-month sentence after being found guilty on a firearms possession charge. If he continues to serve the sentence in full, Kodak Black could be released in November 2022.



Back in November, Black released a new album, Bill Israel, to hold over his fans that are waiting on him to return to the streets. The new release is 11 tracks deep and brings aboard Gucci Mane, Tory Lanez, Lil Yachty, and more.

The album follows the 2018 effort Dying To Live.

“AFTER ME AINT NOBODY GOING TO DO IT LIKE ME. SNIPERGANG FAMILY, LEGACY INTACT.” Black wrote about the release on Instagram.

