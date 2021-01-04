Despite a strong finish to the Los Angeles Chargers’ season, team ownership parted way with Anthony Lynn after four years.

Lynn was informed by the Chargers on Monday that he will not be back next season. Team owner Dean Spanos issued a statement thanking Lynn and praising him for “his leadership during a time of great change for our organization.”

Statement from Dean Spanos pic.twitter.com/aR8z0OqnEG — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 4, 2021

Lynn finished his four years run with the Chargers at 33-31. He led the Chargers to the postseason once, when they finished 12-4 in 2018.

Lynn didn’t have a terrible season and did help start the growth process of rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who will most likely win NFL Offensive Rookie of the year.

Lynn will and should deserve a second coaching opportunity somewhere else in the NFL next year. Time will tell when other teams will interview Lynn as the league still has several head coaching vaccines.