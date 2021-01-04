Last year Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph engaged in one of the more insane moments in NFL history as a brawl broke out on the field. This year, the two exchanged pleasantries at the end of a hard-fought game, seemingly ending their beef.



“I just told him ‘good game,'” Garrett said to cleveland.com. “Hell of a game. And we’ll see ya next week.”

#Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph talks with #Browns defensive end Myles Garrett following Sunday's 24-22 Cleveland win at FirstEnergy Stadium.



Photos by Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports pic.twitter.com/tpl63JrLAp — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) January 3, 2021

By next week he means in the closing game of Super Wild Card Weekend that the Pittsburgh Steelers will host over the Cleveland Browns. Rudolph would also share an image of the two with the caption “Onward And Upward.”

Rudolph would also give his account of the interaction, stating: “Myles came over and said ‘good game,’ and that’s all it was. I told him good luck, have a lot of respect for him.”

