Playboi Carti Fanbase Wasn’t Here for His Dance Moves During Performance

Playboi Carti Fanbase Wasn’t Here for His Dance Moves During Performance

Besides being in the media for the last two weeks regarding his alleged absence with his shared son with Iggy Izaela, Playboi Carti has also been in the media since the release of his new album, Whole Lotta Red.

Whole Lotta Red is Playboi Carti’s second studio album. The 24 track album includes features from Kid Cudi, Kanye West, and Future. The album reportedly sold 115k sales in its first week.

After Playboi Carti’s New Year’s Eve performance at CyberWurld Fest, a lot of people took to social media to comment on the rapper’s unique dance moves. Mario Judah was one of them who took his opinions of the rapper’s performance to Twitter.

Advertisement

“Rockstars don’t twerk…..STOP” Judah wrote with the disgusted emoji.

Even some of the rapper’s fanbase seemed to question Carti’s dance moves during his performance. “Playboi Carti heard yall calling Lil Uzi a bad b*tch and said ‘hold my purse.'”

“Wtf is Playboi Carti doing with this performance?” Another fan stated.

It’s safe to say Carti might need to find some new choreography after fans weren’t feeling his moves.