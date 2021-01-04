The first No. 1 album of 2021 will go to Playboi Carti and his new release Whole Lotta Red. Billboard reports the album takes the top slot bringing in over 100,000 first week total album-equivalent units.



90,000 of the album’s first week came from streaming, with 126 million on-demand streams of the songs. The number falls short of the initial projects of HitsDailyDouble, which placed the album at 125,000-135,000 for the opening week. Carti’s first effort, Die Lit, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.



Also placing in the top 3 is Lil Durk, making a leap from 46 to 3 after a full week of sales as opposed to one day in the last cycle. The album, The Voice, matches the previous high that was achieved by Just Case Y’all Waited 2. The album earned 66,000 equivalent album units, rising 191% over its debut day of 23,000 units.

At No. 2 is Taylor Swift’s Evermore, earning 71,000 equivalent album units.