Clubhouse has created its fair share of talked about moments in the past few weeks, but don’t expect any of them to revolve around Quavo. The Migos superstar has turned down an invite to the app and let his fans on Twitter know that he will never accept an invite.



“I’m not doing clubhouse… I don’t want to be on a 54 way,” Quavo wrote. Ending it with the phone emoji signifying a call.



Quavo is right about it getting hectic. Clubhouse has been the source of moments that have transitioned to Twitter, including an apology from Meek Mill.

