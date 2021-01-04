The Jaguars announced on Monday that they have parted ways with Doug Marrone. Owner Shad Khan issued a statement thanking the coach for his six seasons with the franchise.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have the number one pick in this upcoming draft and now they will be in the market for a new head coach.

Marrone has struggled in the last three years in Jacksonville after leading the team to the AFC championship game back in 2017. After the Jaguars finished this season 1-15, the writing was on the way for Marrone’s departure.

Advertisement

The Jaguars’ coaching job will be an attractive one considering the team will draft Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick. The team will have over $100 million in cap space to sign free agents to help build the roster.

Former Florida Gator’s iconic head coach Urban Meyer has been linked to the Jacksonville job. Myers could come in and turn around the franchise quickly.