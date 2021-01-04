Teyana Taylor announced her retirement from music but that doesn’t mean the grind will stop.

Teyana announced that she secured a 5-acre compound for her Aunties 360 company which will be used for production, dance, recording, prop studio, equipment and 360 green screen rooms.

She wrote, “Great morning world! Wow! I really can’t put it into words the feeling of setting a goal and accomplishing it. Sometimes the goals we set are scary, I’m a firm believer if your goals/ dreams don’t scare you they aren’t big enough! I stepped out on faith and let God do what God does best. Last night was not only a celebration into 2021 with some of the people I love most but a full circle moment of when Actions and faith Align.”

The 30-year-old added, “Although I closed certain chapters in 2020 Im blessed with the book of opportunity. Entering my dirty 30 with my husband gifting me with my very own movie camera that a hell of a way to cap of the year, To bringing in the new year closing on my very own compound with my partner in crime and Co-Founder of The Aunties Inc @coco_gilbert. We, The Aunties are proud to announce, Aunties 360, a 5 acre lot that includes production, dance, recording, prop studios, equipment and 360 green screen rooms for creatives!”

Teyana Taylor went on to give a more detailed explanation of her production company’s mission. “The Aunties is more than just a sisterhood, but we nurture artist like ourselves, artist that visualize the unseen, touch the untouchable, and try what most would consider unthinkable. We represent opportunity, for the best of the best had an opportunity to start. Happy New Year!”