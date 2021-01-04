While he is trying to heist the Georgia election results by threats against the Secretary of State, Trump is also expressing his insecurity over the praise Dr. Fauci is receiving for battling the COVID-19 pandemic.



Trump hit Twitter on Sunday and once again blasted Fauci for attempting to save lives.



“Something how Dr. Fauci is revered by the LameStream Media as such a great professional, having done, they say, such an incredible job, yet he works for me and the Trump Administration, and I am in no way given any credit for my work. Gee, could this just be more Fake News?” Trump wrote.



While Trump is crying over credit. Dr. Fauci continues to put in the work. Over the weekend, Fauci stated he sees a “glimmer of hope” for the country as vaccinations are ramping up to a current average of 500,000 doses a day.



You can read more on the vaccination distribution here and see Trump’s meltdown below.

The number of cases and deaths of the China Virus is far exaggerated in the United States because of @CDCgov’s ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries, many of whom report, purposely, very inaccurately and low. “When in doubt, call it Covid.” Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021