With less than three weeks left in his term, audio of President Trump threatening the Georgia Secretary of State was released by The Washington Post.



The president is heard on the audio demanding Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn Biden’s win in the state. The number he asked for is 11,780. “There’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated,” Trump is heard saying on the tape.



Trump can also be heard saying, “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”



To the demands and calls for winning, Raffensperger responded “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.”



In the morning of Jan. 3, Trump would blast Raffensperger, stating that he was “unwilling, or unable” to detail what Trump perceived as scams at the ballot box. In response, Raffernsperger tweeted “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.” Later in the day, the audio would hit online.

Respectfully, President Trump: What you're saying is not true. The truth will come out https://t.co/ViYjTSeRcC — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) January 3, 2021

You can hear the full audio for yourself below.