After much communal controversy within Hip Hop over Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s smash hit “W.A.P.”, Cardi now seems to be on the parental advisory squad as she is seen on social media turning off the salacious song as her and Offset’s daughter walked in the room.

Rap icon Snoop Dogg was publicly criticized for insinuating that very sentiment, stating, “I just don’t want it that fashionable to where young girls feel like they can express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around.”

Cardi herself subconsciously seconded that principle because as she was spitting bars from the famed track while sipping wine, the rapstress immediately stopped mid-verse and turned off her song as her toddler daughter Kulture entered the room.

Advertisement