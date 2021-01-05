It’s a new year and Candace Owens is keeping the same energy as the last.

She’s sounding off about the black categories on Netflix and UberEats and called it “segregation.”

“Netflix now has a category for “black cinema”. Uber Eats now has a category for “black restaurants,” Owens wrote. “The Left has reintroduced segregation back into American society under the guise of progressivism— they used #BLM propaganda to anger black people to the point of blindness.”

White culture has been the standard of representation in every pillar of pop culture from TV, film, literature, broadcasting, etc. In an effort to amplify black voices and businesses, companies categorized them so that their consumers who wanted to support black businesses can easily do so.

Candace Owens went on to accuse “racist Democrats” of branding “segregation” as “Black empowerment.”

“Keep believing evil white conservatives want to bring harm to you while the actual evil white racist progressives continue to destroy your life,” she wrote.