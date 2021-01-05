Casanova is hoping to be released from jail sooner than later. The Brooklyn rapper turned himself in about a month ago for his connection to a gang-related racketeering case.

The “So Brooklyn” rapper is being hit with conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement, “As alleged in the Indictment, members of Gorilla Stone committed terrible acts of violence, trafficked in narcotics, and even engaged in brazen fraud by exploiting benefits programs meant to provide assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Strauss added, “Because of that, communities across the Southern District—from Poughkeepsie to Peekskill to New York City—suffered. Most shocking, as alleged in the indictment, a minor was murdered in furtherance of the gang’s activities. Because of the extraordinary work of our law enforcement partners, the defendants now face federal charges for their crimes.”

Casanova’s lawyer, James Kousouros, offered a $2.5 million bond package. “We propose that Mr. Senior be released on a bond in the amount of $2,500,000.00 secured by the five properties and thirteen co-signors.”

Kousouros argues that Cas demonstrated cooperation by surrendering. “The notion that he would surrender to the authorities with full knowledge of the charges against him but then not return to court as directed once released is inconsistent with his voluntary surrender and common sense. His surrender demonstrates his respect for this court and the judicial process and there can be no credible argument that he presents a risk of flight.”