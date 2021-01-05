It’s officially Runoff Election Day in Georgia and The Source wants to encourage you to get out and vote. After the year we just had, we know some people might want to tune out of politics altogether, but this election is just as important as the presidential election.

If you’ve been keeping up with the news you know that the peach state’s senatorial run offs between Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga) against Democrat Jon Ossoff, and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) against Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock, could have a huge impact on president-elect Joe Biden’s first two years in office.

If you aren’t one of 3 million Georgians who already participated in mail in voting or early in person voting, you need to head to the polls today.

The Source wants to make sure you’re using your voice, but we also want to make sure you’re staying safe. Since we are in a pandemic, wear a mask, keep your distance in line and keep hand sanitizer with you. Remember, every vote counts! So go out and make your voice heard today. Polls opened earlier today at 7 AM and will close at 7 PM this evening. Click here for details on your county.