President-elect Joe Biden is letting it be known that this senate runoff election is a choice between immediate stimulus relief or months of more gridlock banter, promising that victory for Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff would mean $2,000 stimulus checks would be sent out “immediately.”

During a last-minute rally in Georgia on Monday, Biden said if Democrats won those races, $2,000 stimulus checks would likely be on their way to most Americans.

Advertisement

“Their election will put an end to the block in Washington on the $2,000 stimulus check,” Biden said. “If you send Sen. Perdue and Loeffler back to Washington, those checks will never get there. It’s just that simple. The power is literally in your hands.”

Warnock and Ossoff are both co-signing Biden’s sentiments on this matter. Biden has said he intends to push for another stimulus package that includes more direct payments, state and local aid, additional funding for vaccine distribution, among other relief programs when he assumes office later this month.

If incumbent Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler defeat their Democratic opponents, the GOP will retain control of the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been the primary roadblock to larger stimulus payments. If Warnock and Ossoff both win, they become a roadblock for McConnell and the Republicans.

With no change of heart insight, the voters in Georgia could swing the shift of power to the Democratic party with all indications pointing toward Biden pushing a 3rd stimulus check sooner rather than later.