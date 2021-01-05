John Elway has always been the gold standard in Denver. After 10 years as President of Football Operations and as General Manager of the Denver Broncos, Elway is parting ways with one position.

On Monday, Elway announced that he is giving up his general manager position. The Broncos will hire a full-time general manager to work with coach Vic Fangio, and that general manager will have the final say on personnel decisions.

“Working in this role for the last 10 years and going back to my playing days, I’ve always tried to do everything I can to help the Broncos win and get better,” Elway said in a statement. “As part of a transition I’ve thought about for a long time, I have made the decision to step up into an elevated role and hire a general manager to lead our personnel and football staff.

“While I’ll continue to be President of Football Operations in 2021, the GM will have the final say on the draft, free agency, and our roster. This person will be empowered to make all football decisions, working in partnership with Vic.”

Elway and the Broncos haven’t stuck gold on any quarterback prospects since landing Peyton Manning in free agency back in 2012.

As a player for the Denver Broncos, Elway won two Super Bowls. As the President of Football Operations and General Manager, Elway helped build another Super Bowl champion.

After a second straight losing season in Denver, maybe Elway and the organization felt it was time to have someone working as a general manager full time would be more beneficial for the team going forward.

Six other NFL teams are also searching for a new GM: the Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Washington Football Team.