It was announced today that the white police officer that shot an unarmed Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin will not be charged with any crime as will none of the other police officers involved.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael D. Graveley announced today that Officer Rusten Sheskey would not be facing any charges for shooting the 29-year-old unarmed father during an attempted arrest. The D.A. explained that he could not find a law that was broken under those circumstances.

The twist; Blake will not be charged with a crime either.

Sheskey opened fire on Blake when he attempted to re-enter his vehicle after he was told he was under arrest. When Blake opened the driver’s side door to his SUV, Sheskey pumped seven shots into Blake’s back, but he survived.

With this incident on the heels of George Floyd’s death, Blake’s shooting sparked protests around the country as well, which is expected to reconvene. This forces Wisconsin Governor Toney Evers to order in 500 National Guard troops to help Kenosha law enforcement maintain order during the impending protests.

Critics call for Sheskey’s termination, but he remains on administrative leave following the D.A.’s decision.