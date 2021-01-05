Just as he was heating up Kevin Durant has to sit out. The Brooklyn Nets star will undergo a seven-day quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.



Durant’s time away from the team will force him to miss the next four games of the season, ESPN reports.



It’s a bad time to sit for KD as the Nets have dropped four of their last five. The stretch ahead features match-ups with the Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, and his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.



If KD continues to test negative through the stretch of games he can return to play the Denver Nuggets on January 12.



KD contracted COVID-19 back in May and continues to show antibodies and tested negative three times in the past week.



Durant’s return to the court has been met with praise as he has averaged 28.2 points and looked just like his sharp-shooting self in his return.