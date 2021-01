Larry King Transferred Out of ICU Following COVID-19 Hospitalization

Larry King was transferred out of ICU now that he’s thankfully breathing on his own.

The 87-year-old even video chatted with his three sons.

King was hospitalized for the past week at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

News of the television host’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis broke over the weekend, but his supporters were relieved to know that he was gradually recovering on New Year’s Eve.

A spokesperson for Larry King’s production company, Ora Media, confirmed the news.