Kodak Black’s latest bid to secure a release from prison fell short so enters Lil Yachty. A day after his failed attempt went public, Lil Boat hit Twitter to ask Donald Trump to commute Kodak’s sentence.



“Hey @realDonaldTrump my friend @KodakBlack1k deserves to be commuted,” Yachty wrote online. “The system punished him way to hard for a paperwork crime #freekodak.”

Hey @realDonaldTrump my friend @KodakBlack1k deserves to be commuted. The system punished him way to hard for a paperwork crime #freekodak — concrete boy boat (@lilyachty) January 4, 2021

DJ Vlad reported Black’s latest attempt to be freed from prison due to firearm charges fell short. The attempt would keep the rapper behind bars until November of 2022.



Do you think Yachty’s words will go unheard by the President? If so, it has to be because he is busy trying to finesse Georgia, right?