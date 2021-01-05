Pastor Mase is back. The legendary Hip-Hop star and preacher is now the leader of Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta. The church announced his leadership this past Sunday.

Join us in welcoming our new leader, Pastor Mason Betha! pic.twitter.com/PiAelXG8VS — The Gathering Oasis (@gatheringoasis) January 3, 2021

Born Mason Betha, the Bad Boy Records superstar originally retired from rap in 1999 to become a minister. He would make a return later joining G-Unit and releasing his Welcome Back album. Now, Mase appears to have found the perfect blend of both as he will once again return to the pulpit.



“I really see this generation being turned back to God’s hands,” Mase said in his intro video. “I think there’s been a major challenge with the city like being able to direct people back to God and I really welcome the challenge.”



The video also gives a glimpse of church services and those who led the church before Pastor Mase’s arrival. You can watch the whole video and also slide straight to Mase’s introduction at the 11:50 mark.