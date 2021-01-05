Rumors are circulating that Nicki Minaj could possibly be gearing up to release new music as the “Queen” rapper has unfollowed everyone on Instagram and removed her highlights from her profile.

When fans began to speculate that there may be beef after realizing Nicki unfollowed industry friends such as Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Meg Thee Stallion, and Katy Perry. The speculation of beef shortly dissolved after the rapper also unfollowed her mom and sister from social media as well. Nicki posted on her social media asking for fans to bear with her.

“Bare with me this following list you guys. Sorting it out,” she penned with kissy-face emojis at the end.

In the year 2020 Nicki Minaj announced her retirement from the HipHop industry. She never officially left the music game as she then began to feature in songs with some of HipHop’s favorites including A$AP Ferg, Tekashi 69, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. She also released a single titled “Yikes” which sold over 20,000 copies in a week.

Fans were nervous that Nicki Minaj would lose her sound following the birth of her newborn baby with her husband Kenneth Petty, but the rapper’s recent actions may show Nicki is ready to show what she can do as a super mom. Could Nicki Minaj be getting ready to reclaim her throne?