After years of very public discourse within B2K, one of the new millennium’s most popular “boy bands,” the beef seems to be reignited after Raz-B now claims that his group mates blocked him on IG to protect their sexual abusers; specifically their former manager Chris Stokes.

Raz wrote in a now-deleted post, “Just found out certain B2K members got me blocked! I just fed your kids n**ga! They must be protecting pedophiles.” He captioned the post, “Opps…. y’all can’t win and protect child molesters.”

Two years ago, Raz quit the group’s reunion during the Millennium Tour because he “felt unsafe” with Stokes present. Raz has made these claims of Stokes in the past, alleging that the abuse started when he was just 11 years old. When he went public with the allegations, the other group member ostracized him and sided with Stokes.

When speaking of the tour, he spoke in the third person, saying, “Raz-B is officially off the tour. I don’t feel safe because I feel like Chris Stokes is around. So guess what? I’m off the tour. Good luck to everybody. No disrespect to [Omarion] because he’s my brother. [Omarion] if you want to come to talk to me and you want me to do the tour, I’ll do the tour, but I’m officially off the tour.”

Neither of the B2K members have yet to respond to Raz’s claims.