Saweetie can do it all. With hits on the charts and an array of work in her palms, the “Tap In” rapper is now going into acting. Monday, Saweetie revealed she will be in the forthcoming season of Grown-ish.



The show will return on Jan. 21 and Saweetie will make an appearance as a rapper, Indigo, who places Yara Shahidi’s character, Zoey, in a complicated scenario.



“I wanted to make sure I delivered. I feel like with roles, whether if it’s an episode or in a music video, you always have to commit to the emotion of what you’re trying to portray,” Saweetie said to Entertainment Weekly. “I thought it was cool, a little cheating but that’s okay: I played an artist and I’m an artist myself. But the girl’s attitude and personality is completely night and day with mine so I did have to learn about her. She’s a diva, she’s bossy.”



You can see the clip below.

Are y’all ready for Indigo’s mean ass 😩😂🎉 I’ll be on @grownish this Thursday, January 21st at 8/7c on @FreeformTV !!! Tap in ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FV4Sjp7INh — diamonté 🐻‍❄️ (@Saweetie) January 4, 2021