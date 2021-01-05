The Weeknd has released an intriguing new video for “Save Your Tears” from his album After Hours. The video, maybe the darkest from the album thus far, continues the platinum selling artist’s continued physical transformation (previously being decapitated in the “Too Late” video). While his physical rehabilitation makes progress it’s clear in the video that he’s mentally unraveling.

With the NFL playoffs starting this weekend the countdown to February 7th for The Weeknd’s Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime performance begins with fans eagerly anticipating the super star’s show for over 100 million viewers.