On this date in 1980, the monumental rap record known eternally as “Rapper’s Delight”, which was performed by the Sugarhill Gang, reached Billboard’s Top 40, an unprecedented accomplishment for Hip Hop.

Big Bank Hank, Wonder Mike and Master Gee, along with Sugarhill Records’ head honcho Sylvia Robinson, created a song that will forever be associated with bringing Hip Hop music to the mainstream.

Also, let us as “the Bible of Hip Hop” not leave out the original author of the song, Grandmaster Caz of the Cold Crush Brothers, who never received ANY form of compensation for penning this historic track.

