50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather continue their Friendemy relationship, this time with 50 Cent trolling the undefeated champ over his new beard.

Money Mayweather debuted a new look, which is a full beard, which 50 Cent believes is a product of a transplant.

video image 483642

“He took hair from his ass and put it on his face. LOL WTF is really going on champ,” 50 Cent wrote in a post and delete.

Floyd Mayweather got a beard transplant thats crazy pic.twitter.com/AKrdLkgMaz — Quake (@QuakeGW) January 2, 2021

But the jokes were not limited to 50 Cent, a lot of people have noticed the beard and hair line and have unloaded jokes online.

This nigga Floyd Mayweather really went from a bald head & goatee to a completely restored hairline, head of hair & a full beard. That bag different. 🐐😂 pic.twitter.com/zyrx3EhVqI — Big Moo (@MoodyFromTheO) January 5, 2021