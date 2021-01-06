50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather continue their Friendemy relationship, this time with 50 Cent trolling the undefeated champ over his new beard.
Money Mayweather debuted a new look, which is a full beard, which 50 Cent believes is a product of a transplant.
“He took hair from his ass and put it on his face. LOL WTF is really going on champ,” 50 Cent wrote in a post and delete.
But the jokes were not limited to 50 Cent, a lot of people have noticed the beard and hair line and have unloaded jokes online.