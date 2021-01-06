Blac Chyna is suing TMZ and AMI after the media outlets published private documents from her custody battle with Rob Kardashian. This move comes after the ex-couple reportedly came to a custody agreement late last year.

The 32-year-old mother of Dream is accusing TMZ and American Media, Inc. (AMI) of defamation, public disclosure of private facts, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and more. In a TMZ post about Rob Kardashian claiming that Blac Chyna’s a danger to her second child, statements from various documents are exposed.

According to the documents, Rob claimed Blac Chyna regularly partied hard in her house with their daughter present. In addition to the partying, he alleged that Chyna invites strangers over as well. The influencer was also accused of snorting cocaine and making violent threats to people in her home. Statements have described her as being violent by throwing objects, including knives and lit candles.

Chyna insists these “defamatory” charges were untrue and the filings were supposed to be sealed under California law. She says TMZ somehow obtained the confidential documents causing it to be reported on multiple outlets.

In conclusion, Blac Chyna is intensely denying the allegations by saying those court documents were supposed to be sealed under California law. No one is too sure as to how TMZ received the documents.