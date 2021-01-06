This went from 0 to 100 real quick.
Cardi B was on Twitter walking through memory lane, reminiscing about the professional wrestlers she remembers from the days of her youth before WWE wrestler Lacey Evans called out Cardi for a challenge on the mat.
Cardi’s BX-raised reaction in her now-deleted, reactionary tweet is the smoke that all of her fans come for.
This automatically sounded like a challenge to the professional wrestler, who simply invited Cardi to a meeting in the squared circle.
Could this mean we might see Cardi B. step into the ring for Wrestlemania this year?