Cardi B To WWE’s Lacey Evans: A White Woman Can Never Put Fear In Me

This went from 0 to 100 real quick.

Cardi B was on Twitter walking through memory lane, reminiscing about the professional wrestlers she remembers from the days of her youth before WWE wrestler Lacey Evans called out Cardi for a challenge on the mat.

Careful what you wish for ya nasty….. we aren't @NICKIMINAJ



You'll get sent home with more than a busted eye. 💅👠 https://t.co/IqThIs6RPl — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. karaoke champion 🎙 (@LaceyEvansWWE) January 5, 2021

Cardi’s BX-raised reaction in her now-deleted, reactionary tweet is the smoke that all of her fans come for.

This automatically sounded like a challenge to the professional wrestler, who simply invited Cardi to a meeting in the squared circle.

https://twitter.com/LaceyEvansWWE/status/1346548415367409669?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1346548415367409669%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hot97.com%2Fhip-hop-news%2Fhot-news%2Fcardi-b-and-wwes-lacey-evans-have-a-tense-exchange-on-twitter%2F

Could this mean we might see Cardi B. step into the ring for Wrestlemania this year?