Tory Lanez was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion last year and since then, many people have urged the boycott of his music. But that isn’t stopping rappers like DaBaby from collaborating with him.

“@dababy X TORY LANEZ ……… SONG + VISUALS ON THE WAY,” the Toronto rapper wrote sharing a still image from a music video the controversial rappers shot together.

They recently collaborated together on Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin (Remix)” featuring Lil Wayne. Harlow explained why he didn’t remove Tory off the record. “I don’t think I’m God,” he said during a virtual interview on Power 106. “I don’t have no room to judge anybody. I wasn’t there when this and that happened, I don’t know anything. Who am I to judge?

Hotties have pointed out DaBaby’s hit collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion including “Cash Sh*t” and the most recent, “Cry Baby” which sparked a viral TikTok challenge.

At the time of this post, the Charlotte rapper didn’t respond to the backlash. But it’s not the first time he’s made controversial headlines.

Do you think he should’ve declined to do this project out of loyalty for Meg? Check out some reactions below:

I’m a barb but megan collab with cardi is NOT the same as da baby collab with tory. why? cardi didn't shoot nicki in the fucking foot. pic.twitter.com/i9S1bGqcOu — Bitch I’m me x10🦄 (@Reina_li105) January 5, 2021

da baby literally assaults women why would y’all expect to have enough respect for megan to not collab with her abuser…? if y’all don’t get w the program and leave these cishet niggas out to rot😭😭 — sadè (@sadeotw) January 5, 2021

Da Baby working w/ Tory Lamez is why black women be saying that we’re weak and embarrassing 🤦🏾‍♂️ — BORN THUGGIN’ (@DeeMalenko) January 5, 2021

Megan after seeing the Da Baby & Tory collab

pic.twitter.com/TOo6JOp8wP — honest papi 💯 (@iamtreyforde) January 5, 2021