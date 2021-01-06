Alabama’s DeVonta Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in 30 years on Tuesday night.

The Alabama wide receiver gave a speech after winning the trophy and shared an important message.

“To all the young kids out there that are not the biggest, not the strongest — just keep pushing, ’cause I’m not the biggest. I’ve been doubted a lot just because of my size. It just comes down to, if put your mind to it, you can do it. No job is too big. If you put your mind to it, you can do it,” Smith said.

Smith becomes Alabama’s third Heisman winner, joining running backs Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry, who won the award in 2009 and 2015.

In his last game before the Dec. 21 Heisman voting deadline, Smith torched Florida in the SEC Championship Game for 15 catches, 184 yards, and a pair of touchdowns.

Next up for Smith and Alabama, a chance to win the National Championship against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday night in Miami.